(Adds billion to U.S. dollar conversion in paragraph 2)

HONG KONG Aug 1 Gaming revenue in the Macau, the world's largest gambling market, rose 1.5 percent in July, government data showed on Wednesday, after a tropical storm reduced visitor numbers, compounding subdued demand from Chinese gamblers.

July revenue was 24.58 billion patacas ($3.08 billion), up from 23.3 billion patacas in June. Analysts had forecast July growth to be flat or down 1 percent year on year. (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Chris Lewis)