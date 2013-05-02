版本:
2013年 5月 2日

Macau gambling revenue up 13 percent in April yr/yr

HONG KONG May 2 Gambling revenue in Macau, the world's biggest gambling destination, rose 13.2 percent to 28.3 billion patacas ($3.54 billion) in April, according to government data.

Macau, a Portuguese colony until 1999, is the only place in China where casino gambling is legal. Full-year gambling revenue hit $38 billion last year.

