Macau gambling revenue up 13 percent in April yr/yr

UPDATE 2-Toshiba seeks new loan, offers memory chip unit stake as collateral -sources
* Offers shares in group cos as collateral for existing loans
HONG KONG May 2 Gambling revenue in Macau, the world's biggest gambling destination, rose 13.2 percent to 28.3 billion patacas ($3.54 billion) in April, according to government data.
Macau, a Portuguese colony until 1999, is the only place in China where casino gambling is legal. Full-year gambling revenue hit $38 billion last year.
* Offers shares in group cos as collateral for existing loans
PRETORIA, April 4 South Africa's new Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said on Tuesday he would focus on accelerating reforms to corporate governance at the country's ailing state-owned companies following a downgrade to "junk" by S&P.
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. announces agreement to acquire a modern capesize vessel