版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 4日 星期四 14:53 BJT

Macau gambling revenue up 12.3 pct in September y/y

| HONG KONG

HONG KONG Oct 4 Gambling revenue in Macau, the world's largest casino market, rose 12.3 percent in September year-on-year, government data showed on Thursday.

September's revenue amounted to a weaker-than-expected 23.87 billion patacas ($2.99 billion). Analysts had forecast September growth in the tiny enclave on China's southern coast, to be up 15-17 percent ahead of a national holiday week starting in October.

A slowdown in China's economy and increased political scrutiny due to an impending leadership change has taken its toll on the country's big-spending billionaire punters, pushing Macau's gambling revenue growth levels down substantially over the past 5 months.

The former Portuguese colony, one hour from Hong Kong by ferry, is the only place where Chinese people can legally gamble at casinos in the country.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐