Macau gambling revenue up 3.2 pct in October y/y

HONG KONG Nov 1 Gambling revenue in Macau, the
world's largest casino market, rose 3.2 percent in October
year-on-year, government data showed on Thursday.
October's revenue of 27.7 billion patacas ($3.5 billion) was
the strongest revenue figure this year. Analysts had forecast
growth of around 2 percent during the month.
The former Portuguese colony, one hour from Hong Kong by
ferry, is the only place in China where people can legally
gamble at casinos.
Slower economic growth in China and heightened political
scrutiny as the country prepares for a generational power shift
have been keeping many cash-rich Chinese gamblers away from
Macau's baccarat tables.
Spending by China's expanding middle class has kept overall
gambling revenues from dropping significantly, but growth rates
have fallen substantially over the past six months.