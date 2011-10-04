UPDATE 1-Macau gambling revenue jumps 39 pct in Sept

HONG KONG Oct 4 Gambling revenue in Macau rose
39 percent to 21.2 billion patacas ($2.6 billion) in September
compared to a year ago, signalling strength in the world's
largest gambling destination despite a recent selloff in Hong
Kong and U.S. listed gaming stocks over fears that credit for
mainland Chinese gamblers is drying up.
September's revenue figure, released on Tuesday, was
expected to fall short of August's record $3.1 billion due to a
seasonal factors and because of a one-week national holiday in
China that started Oct. 1.
Typhoon Nesat, which hit Macau on Sept. 29, also made it
difficult for gamblers to access the tiny enclave which lies an
hour away from Hong Kong. Ferry services were halted and flights
cancelled.
Casinos stopped running shuttle buses to and from the border
gates, a key entry point for mainland visitors eager to place
their bets in China's only legal casino gambling venue.
"It was affected by the typhoon. It is at the lower end of
estimates, but it is ok, not too bad," said Victor Yip, an
analyst at UOB Kay Hian brokerage in Hong Kong.
"Usually before a holiday, it will be slightly quiet a few
days before the holiday starts. It is very normal for the number
to slow down a little bit."
In spite of bullish analyst forecasts that said October is
likely to set a new monthly record, shares of Macau casino
operators tanked on Monday on fears that a heightened credit
squeeze on private firms in China will hurt Macau's future
revenues.
Macau's high-rolling VIP sector, which accounts for about 70
percent of gaming revenues, is more exposed to the vagaries of
credit availability through the opaque junket system.
Analysts maintain that while souring loans in China may
impact revenue growth in the former Portuguese colony, Macau
junket operators and casinos still have ample cash to buffer a
slowdown.
Chinese gamblers, who make up the bulk of visitors to Macau,
have so far shrugged off the deepening economic malaise. This
has been a boon for U.S. casino giants Las Vegas Sands ,
Wynn Resorts and MGM Resorts International ,
which have posted stellar half-year earnings through their Macau
units Sands China , Wynn Macau , and MGM China
.
Despite staging a modest rebound on Tuesday, Hong
Kong-listed gaming stocks have dropped between 36 to 58 percent
from their peaks only two months ago, after investors eagerly
bought into the sector seeing it as a defensive play amid
weakness in overseas markets.
BETTING ON THE FUTURE
Analysts estimate Macau gambling revenues will hit $34
billion this year while Las Vegas is estimated to reach $6
billion.
Shares of SJM were up 6 percent on Tuesday after
losing a quarter of their value the previous day. Shares of
Galaxy rose 0.1 percent, MGM China jumped
5.1 percent, Wynn Macau rose 4.3 percent and Melco
International Development gained 0.1 percent. Sands
China dropped 1.4 percent.
Analysts say Macau junket operators, the middlemen who are
key to Macau's surging revenues, are well financed and run their
own credit checks within their operations. A potential concern
may be that the junket operators become more reluctant to lend
rather than a lack of liquidity.
"We believe that casinos and existing junkets have built up
sufficient working capital over the last three years," said
Aaron Fischer, head of Consumer & Gaming Research at CLSA
brokerage in Hong Kong.
Strong balance sheets for the six licensed operators and
healthy gearing positions mean the Macau casinos are in better
shape than in 2008 when the financial crisis sent stocks
tumbling.
Macau's gaming sector should be in net cash by the end of
the year so there are limited refinancing issues, Fischer said.
Media reports that a Korean junket operator, Grand Korea
Leisure , had stopped extending credit to Chinese
gamblers rattled nerves on Friday, but the move was seen as an
isolated case due to its newly appointed chief executive wanting
to take a step back. It is likely to resume extending credit in
November, analysts said.
At the same time Paradise Junket, which controls 40 percent
of the foreign market in Korea, said it was business as usual
with Chinese gamblers.
