UPDATE 1-Macau Feb gambling revenue rises 22.3 pct

* Feb revenue firmer than forecasts at $3.04 billion
* Analysts mixed on outlook for this year
* VIP volumes still a concern, macro issues to weigh
* New Sands China casino to open end April
By Farah Master
HONG KONG, March 1 Gambling revenue in
Macau, the world's largest gambling destination, jumped 22.3
percent year on year in February, slightly ahead of forecasts
and buoyed by a strong flow of gamblers from mainland China.
Government figures on Thursday showed that revenue for
February totalled 24.3 billion patacas ($3.04 billion), slightly
higher than analysts expectations for 24 billion patacas. One of
the world's fastest growing economies, Macau has been relatively
insulated from global economic woes and has yet to see a
significant slowdown in growth.
While gaming revenue in the former Portuguese colony reached
$33.5 billion last year, many investors and analysts are pricing
in a slowdown in growth from 42 percent in 2011 to 11-20 percent
in 2012.
February's number may put a more a positive spin on some
forecasts.
"The momentum is still there. If you look at February, there
are only 29 days and no public holidays. The postings are
surprisingly good," said Teng Yee Tan, analyst at CIMB
Securities in Hong Kong.
Analysts had started to tune down their expectations in
August last year, Tan said, adding that February's figure may
prompt some to revise up their yearly forecast.
Macro risks in China, including slowing economic growth and
curtailed private lending due to rising bad debts, remain a key
concern for Macau's lucrative VIP segment, which depends largely
on the availability of private credit.
"If you look deeper into the figures, they are not as
perhaps buoyant as the headline figures appear," said RBS
analyst Philip Tulk in Hong Kong. He said it was important to
see whether the growth in rolling volumes from the credit heavy
VIP sector remained as strong.
Multi-billion dollar gaming companies including Las Vegas
Sands Corp, Sands China Ltd and Melco Crown
Entertainment Ltd, posted solid earnings in 2011,
benefitting from a shift of gamblers towards Macau's developing
Cotai strip where they have properties.
DEEPER PENETRATION
Macau's government is encouraging the development of more
leisure and family focused properties on Cotai, a reclaimed
strip of land ten minutes drive from the enclave's crammed
peninsula where most of its casinos are based.
Growth in mass market visitors is expected to overtake the
more volatile VIP segment for the first time this year with
analysts expecting resilient spending from China's emerging
middle class.
The majority of visitors to Macau still come from
neighbouring Guangdong province, but analysts say improvements
in transport and infrastructure in the coming year will help to
penetrate deeper into China's interior.
Sands China, controlled by gaming magnate Sheldon Adelson,
is set to open a new $4 billion casino next to its existing
Venetian property at the end of April, drawing the centre of
gravity further towards the Cotai strip.
The $30 billion firm ended a 10-year contract with Canada's
Cirque du Soleil in February after three years of lacklustre
ticket sales, highlighting the challenges for operators in
luring gamblers away from baccarat tables.
Melco Crown has been more successful at drawing visitors to
its House of Dancing Water show. Yet Macau's non-gaming revenue
still trails far behind that of Las Vegas, something the
government is trying to change by promoting cultural activities.