Macau gambling revenue up 20 percent in July yr/yr

HONG KONG Aug 1 Gambling revenue in Macau
defied China's economic slowdown and rose 20 percent in July
year-on-year, boosted by an increase in the number of Chinese
visitors to the country's only legal casino gambling hub as well
as the size of their bets.
July's 29.5 billion patacas ($3.7 billion) revenue was the
third strongest figure this year, according to government data
released on Thursday, as more middle-class gamblers visited
Macau, eclipsing the growth in the number of high-rollers.
Analysts had forecast July growth in the world's biggest
gambling market to rise between 18-21 percent.