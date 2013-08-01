UPDATE 1-Macau rakes in 20 pct gain in July gaming revenues

* Revenue inline with analyst estimates of 18-21 percent
growth
* Revenue figure third highest this year
HONG KONG Aug 1 Macau's gambling revenues
defied China's economic slowdown and rose 20 percent in July
year-on-year, boosted by an increase in the number of Chinese
visitors to the country's only legal casino gambling hub as well
as the size of their bets.
July's 29.5 billion patacas ($3.7 billion) revenue was the
third strongest figure this year, according to government data
released on Thursday, as more middle-class gamblers visited
Macau, eclipsing the growth in the number of high-rollers.
Analysts had forecast July growth in the world's biggest
gambling market to rise between 18-21 percent.
The slowdown in China's economic growth has kept away some
wealthy customers, who often spend 1 million yuan ($160,000) per
bet, but it failed to dull Macau's appeal for China's rapidly
expanding middle-class and their higher disposable incomes,
analysts said.
Infrastructure projects currently in the works, including an
expansion of high-speed railway links to Chinese cities and a
bridge to Hong Kong and Zhuhai, are also likely to increase the
number of middle-class visitors in the next few years.
The number of visitors to the former Portuguese colony rose
4.2 percent during the first half of the year, helping to boost
the coffers of operators such as Sheldon Adelson's Sands China
which reported strong second quarter earnings last
week.
Visitors from mainland China, who account for two thirds of
the total numbers, soared 20 percent in June year-on-year.
High rollers account for about 70 percent of gaming
revenues, but the share of middle-class gamblers is growing at a
much faster rate and Macau's casinos are trying to diversify
entertainment options to attract more of these visitors.
MGM China has built a temporary indoor aquarium
while Galaxy Entertainment's has built a wave pool and
a beach at its resort. This month, Sands' Venetian casino hosted
a boxing match featuring two-time Olympic boxing champion Zou
Shiming.
Gamblers are also betting more due to higher table limits in
the main casinos such as Galaxy Macau. Minimum table bets start
at around 300 patacas ($38) compared to a year ago when
customers could easily find baccarat tables offering bets for
100-200 patacas.