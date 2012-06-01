版本:
Sands China withdraws appeal for Macau casino sites

HONG KONG, June 1 Macau casino Sands China Ltd , controlled by Las Vegas casino mogul Sheldon Adelson, said on Friday that it is withdrawing an appeal lodged for two land sites in Macau after the government there rejected its applications two years earlier.

The $27 billion company had been hoping to secure the sites, known as 7 and 8, on Macau's Cotai strip, to expand its foothold in the former Portuguese colony where it already has three large properties. Sands China filed the appeal on Jan. 4 last year.

