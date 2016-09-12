Adelson's $3 bln Parisian resort opens as Macau recovery beckons

* Eyes on new casinos to see if growth uptick sustainable
* Wealthy customers returning but VIP surge unlikely
By Farah Master
MACAU, Sept 13 U.S. casino mogul Sheldon Adelson
opens his fifth resort in the Chinese gambling hub of Macau on
Tuesday, as signs emerge of a turnaround in the territory's
fortunes after two years of falling revenues cast doubt on the
wisdom of new developments.
Sands China, a subsidiary of Adelson's Las Vegas
Sands, throws open the doors of the $3 billion Parisian
just three weeks after another Las Vegas tycoon, Steve Wynn,
opened his latest pleasure palace in the former Portuguese
colony.
Some analysts questioned whether the semi-autonomous
territory on China's southern tip, the only place in the country
where gambling is legal, could cope with the new supply as
gaming revenues plumbed 5-year lows.
Macau's casino industry has been hit by China's slowing
economic growth, a prolonged anti-graft campaign which drove
many high-rollers into the arms of rival Asian destinations, and
a government push to wean itself off gambling by promoting a
more family-friendly image.
But monthly gambling revenues grew for the first time in
over two years in August, inching up 1 percent,
amid signs that wealthy gamblers are starting to return and
operators are learning to make money from mass-market visitors.
"We conclude that Macau is now at the start of a mass-led
GGR (gross gaming revenue) recovery. Importantly, both base mass
and premium mass are growing again," said Karen Tang, an analyst
at Deutsche Bank in Hong Kong.
Even if Macau never again reaches the stellar growth of its
boom years, casino bosses say they can wear the slowdown. After
all, total monthly takings of about $2 billion, while less than
half 2014 levels, are still a third of what Las Vegas earns
annually.
Investors looking for growth from casino stocks, however,
will be cautious to see whether the new projects will be able to
boost revenues after openings last year by Melco Crown
and Galaxy Entertainment failed to increase overall
spending, even as they boosted visitor numbers.
OOH LA LA
The Parisian, complete with a scale replica of the Eiffel
Tower and Versailles-themed interiors, is geared at a broad
visitor base in line with government policy to widen Macau's
appeal.
Hundreds of hotel rooms are set to bolster the convention
and exhibition business, while a rotating Broadway-style show
and child attractions are features aimed squarely at luring
holiday makers other than hard-core gamblers.
Analysts said that while Wynn Palace, which opened on Aug.
22, has attracted interest from high-end customers, its luxury
shops and fancy restaurants are mostly empty.
Instead of flocking to the baccarat tables as they used to
in Macau's heyday, the crowds at the Palace mainly cluster in
front of huge flower installations for selfie opportunities.
In the long term, Macau holds strong appeal as operators are
increasingly generating revenue from retail, hotels and
mass-market gaming, said David Williamson, head of AM Capital in
Hong Kong.
"We estimate this stage to last till 2030. After 2030, we
expect the industry to enter maturity stage, which will be
characterised by a steady but low-growth and high-dividend
payout," he said.
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Stephen Coates)