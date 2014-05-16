Macau urges banks to curb use of UnionPay cards in some casino retailers

BMO bundles uninsured Canada mortgages into securities -Moody's
April 17 Bank of Montreal is bundling nearly C$2 billion ($1.50 billion) of prime Canadian mortgages into securities, said Moody's in a pre-sale report on Monday.
MACAU May 16 Macau authorities have urged banks to restrict the use of China's state-backed bank card at some luxury stores in casinos in the world's largest gambling hub, according to a banking source with knowledge of the situation.
The crackdown follows a Reuters investigative report in March that highlighted the illegal use of UnionPay cards to obtain cash through fake purchases of goods in Macau, to evade China's strict currency-export controls.
The person, who declined to be identified given the sensitive nature of the issue, attended a meeting organised by the Monetary Authority of Macau last Friday during which it stressed the need to tighten measures to curb a flood of illicit money flows and laid out its recommendations. (Reporting by James Pomfret and Farah Master; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)
MELBOURNE, April 18 South32 Ltd on Tuesday killed a $200 million deal to buy Peabody Energy's Metropolitan coal mine in Australia after running into competition concerns about supply of coal to local steel makers.
April 17 SharkNinja Operating LLC, the privately held U.S. manufacturer of Ninja blenders and Shark vacuum cleaners, is exploring a sale that it hopes will value it at more than $1.5 billion including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.