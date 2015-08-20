Weak yuan stacks odds against Macau's flagging casino revenues

* Weaker yuan makes HK dollar bets more expensive
* Unfavourable forex could cut revenues by 8-10 pct - Daiwa
* Gaming revenues set to fall for 15th consecutive month in
Sept
HONG KONG, Aug 20 A weaker yuan could further
shrink Macau's gambling revenues by making it more expensive for
Chinese gamers to place their bets, executives say, with one
analyst estimating the unfavourable forex rate alone could
result in a 10 percent drop next year.
The special administrative region is the world's biggest
gambling hub and the only place in China where casino gambling
is legal. Chinese punters account for more than 60 percent of
all visitors to Macau's 36 casinos.
Bets, however, are made in Hong Kong dollars and not the
yuan, which has weakened some 3 percent against the
U.S. dollar since the central bank last week announced a
surprise devaluation. Sources involved in the policy-making
process told Thomson Reuters it may weaken even further to help
struggling Chinese exporters.
The devaluation adds to the challenges facing Macau's casino
industry, which has notched 14 consecutive months of falling
gambling revenues as a broader crackdown on corruption and
slowing growth in the world's second-largest economy kept
Chinese gamers away. Revenues are set to decline yet again in
September.
"It has been one thing after another," Galaxy Entertainment
Chief Financial Officer Robert Drake told Reuters
after the company reported a 66 percent fall in its first-half
net profit from a year earlier.
"In the short term we are still assessing the overall impact
of the yuan devaluation on the market and what it means for
Macau," he added.
In a recent note, analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets forecast
that excluding all other factors, the weaker yuan will have an
8-10 percent downward impact on mass gross gaming revenue next
year. The decline in revenues from the VIP segment, which
comprises gamblers who bet at least 1 million yuan at a time,
could be as much as 20 percent, Daiwa added.
Some junket operators may also take a hit if the yuan
weakens dramatically as it could lengthen the time it takes for
their clients to repay debts. Junkets are companies or
individuals that extend credit to wealthy players on behalf of
the casino operator and are responsible for settling any debts.
"It will probably impact the smaller junkets more. If they
don't have cash flow they won't be able to wait for their
players to pay them back," said Wayne Lio, a senior executive at
one of Macau's biggest junkets, Tak Chun.
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Miral Fahmy)