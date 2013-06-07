Casino operator Macau Legend launches up to $786 mln HK IPO -terms

HONG KONG, June 7 Casino operator Macau Legend
Development Ltd launched on Friday an up to $786
million initial public offering in Hong Kong, according to a
term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters.
The company and shareholders Lam Fong Ngo and Grand Bright
are selling 2.05 billion shares in the offering, of which 86.2
percent are new shares issued by Macau Legend, and the remainder
existing stock from the two shareholders.
The shares are being offered in an indicative range of
HK$2.30-HK$2.98 each.
About two-thirds of the proceeds of the offering will be
used to build the Prague Harbor View Hotel and Palace Hotel,
according to the term sheet, and the rest set aside for
development of entertainment and shopping facilities, a yacht
club and renovation of the Landmark Macau, among other things.
CLSA and Citic Securities Co Ltd , were
hired as joint global coordinators, with Credit Suisse Group AG
also acting as a joint bookrunner.
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Writing by Elzio Barreto;
Editing by Daniel Magnowski)