CORRECTED-BofA names MacDonald head of equities, Asia-Pacific - memo

(Corrects second paragraph to show MacDonald did not join BofA directly from Goldman)

HONG KONG Oct 13 Bank of America Corp (BofA) has named Peter MacDonald as the head of its equities business for Asia-Pacific, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, a move that aligns BofA's Asian business with the global structure.

MacDonald, who had previously worked with Goldman Sachs Group Inc for 17 years, joined BofA last year.

He was promoted to his new role after Yasuhiro Fujiwara resigned as co-head of global capital markets for Asia-Pacific last week, the memo said. Fujiwara was leaving to pursue personal interests after spending nearly 14 years with BofA, the memo added.

A BofA spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.

Fujiwara and Michael Halloran were Asia-Pacific co-heads of global capital markets, with Fujiwara responsible for the equities business. Under the new arrangement, Halloran would head the Asia-Pacific fixed income business, the spokesman said. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar and Denny Thomas; Editing by Chris Lewis)