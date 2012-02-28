UPDATE 1-MacDonald Dettwiler Q4 profit flat, revenue falls

* Increases annual dividend by 30 pct
* Solid U.S. government business impresses analyst
Feb 28 MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates
posted a flat quarterly profit from ongoing operations
on Tuesday as revenue dipped, but it boosted its dividend by 30
percent and growth at its satellite imaging unit impressed
analysts.
The company was hit by a loss of business after
the Canadian military, to which it had supplied unmanned drone
aircraft, withdrew from combat operations in Afghanistan last
year.
The satellite and data distribution company's fourth-quarter
operating earnings from continuing operations were C$31.3
million, down slightly from C$31.7 million earned a year ago.
But U.S. government contract wins for its
high-margin geospatial unit - which sells satellite imagery and
accounts for roughly one-fifth of total sales - pointed to
resiliency, an analyst said.
"It looks like U.S. federal government revenue was
especially strong," said BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Thanos
Moschopoulos. "Margins were better than expected."
MDA sold its property information business for
C$850 million in January last year. In July it announced a C$500
million share buyback and warned that revenue could be flat in
2012 as governments cut spending and projects hit delays.
Net earnings were C$29.2 million, or 91 Canadian
cents a share, up from C$3.6 million a year ago, or 9 cents, a
year ago.
Revenue at the Richmond, British Columbia-based company,
famous for creating the robotic arm used on NASA space shuttles,
fell to C$178.2 million from C$208.4 million last year.
Analysts had on average expected MDA to earn 84 Canadian
cents a share on revenue of C$181.1 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, which provides surveillance services to
corporations, governments and militaries, said it would raise
its cash dividend by 30 Canadian cents to C$1.30 on an
annualized basis.