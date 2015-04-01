UPDATE 2-Simon Property ends pursuit of Macerich

* Macerich rejects Simon Property's raised offer
* Macerich will have to step up performance - analysts
* Sets target of 4 pct growth in operating margins
* Macerich shares fall as much as 5.5 pct
(Adds background and details; updates shares)
By Sagarika Jaisinghani
April 1 Simon Property Group Inc
scrapped its attempt to buy Macerich Co, ending what
could have been the largest deal between U.S. shopping mall
operators after Macerich rejected its sweetened offer of $23.2
billion including debt.
Macerich shares fell 5.5 percent to $79.67 on Wednesday,
below what they were trading at before Simon Property made its
first offer of $91 per share in March, suggesting Macerich faces
an uphill task of convincing investors it did the right thing by
walking away.
Macerich's management will have to dramatically step up
performance to pacify investors, analysts said, calling its
targets ambitious and unconvincing.
Macerich said it would continue to sell its lower growth
properties and set a target to increase operating margins by 4
percent over the next 18-24 months.
"We wonder why these initiatives were not adopted prior to
Simon Property's takeover attempt," Evercore Partners analyst
Steve Sakwa said.
Simon Property, the largest U.S. shopping mall owner, raised
its offer last month to what it called its "best and final
offer" of $95.50 per share.
"What did Macerich have to lose by, at the very least,
talking to Simon Property to determine what was the true 'best
and final offer'?" Stifel Nicolaus analyst Nathan Isbee said.
Simon Property, led by former investment banker David Simon,
has been aggressive in its takeover strategy. In 2010, the
company tried to buy General Growth Properties Inc, now
the No. 2 mall owner, with a $10 billion offer.
A combination with Macerich would have boosted Simon
Property's high-end mall portfolio and allowed it to negotiate
better leases at a time when consumers are increasingly shopping
online.
"Simon could decide to re-focus on its market share in
Europe and perhaps consider increasing its stake in Klepierre,
given weakness in the Euro and very favorable long term
financing," Cowen & Company analyst James Sullivan said.
Simon Property partly owns French shopping mall operator
Klepierre.
Simon Property's shares were up 1.2 percent at $198.04.
(Additional reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)