UPDATE 1-Seth MacFarlane wins in lawsuit claiming he stole 'Ted' idea

(Adds comments from defendant studio, MacFarlane spokeswoman)
By Jonathan Stempel
March 24 A California production company that
sued Seth MacFarlane for allegedly stealing its idea for a
foul-mouthed talking bear with a penchant for drinking, drugs
and prostitutes for his 2012 hit movie "Ted" has withdrawn its
copyright lawsuit.
Bengal Mangle Productions LLC had contended in a July 2014
complaint that Ted was "strikingly similar" to its own teddy
bear Charlie, who was created in 2008 and has appeared on
websites such as YouTube and FunnyorDie.
But in a Monday court filing, Bengal Mangle said it cannot
pursue its case, being "satisfied that, based on discovery
produced in the action, the character Ted was independently
created by Seth MacFarlane using his own efforts and creativity
and was not copied from plaintiff's Charlie character."
Among the other defendants were MacFarlane's Fuzzy Door
Productions Inc, film studio Media Rights Capital, and Comcast
Corp's Universal Studios, which released the movie.
Media Rights Capital in a statement said the lawsuit was
without merit. A spokeswoman for MacFarlane said he does not
intend to file a countersuit.
MacFarlane directed, co-wrote and co-produced "Ted," and
provided the bear's voice.
The movie starred Mark Wahlberg, and grossed about $550
million worldwide. A sequel, "Ted 2," is expected in June.
MacFarlane also created the "Family Guy," "American Dad" and
"The Cleveland Show" animated television series. He hosted the
2013 Academy Awards.
The case is Bengal Mangle Productions LLC v. MacFarlane et
al, U.S. District Court, Central District of California, No.
14-05498.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)