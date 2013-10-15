Laundry operator Mac-Gray to be sold to CSC ServiceWorks

BRIEF-Six Flags Entertainment announces private offering of $1.2 bln of senior notes
* Private offering of $1.2 billion of senior notes announced by Six Flags
Oct 15 Mac-Gray Corp, a coin laundry operator, said it would sell itself to CSC ServiceWorks Inc for about $524 million, including debt.
Mac-Gray, which operates laundries in apartment buildings and student residence halls, said the offer for $21.25 per share is at a premium of 42 percent to Mac-Gray's Monday close.
The company's shares rose 5 percent to $15.75 before the bell on Tuesday.
* Private offering of $1.2 billion of senior notes announced by Six Flags
* Has named Jeffrey Kramer as chief executive officer of company, effective as of April 21, 2017
* Select Medical Holdings Corp - unit, Spectrum Health announced a joint venture to provide "long-term acute care to grand rapids community"