Syniverse offers more concessions in Mach deal-EU

BRUSSELS, April 22 U.S. telecoms services
company Syniverse Technologies has offered more
concessions to EU antitrust regulators examining its 550 million
euro ($719.5 million) offer for Luxembourg-based rival Mach, the
European Commission said.
The EU competition authority said it would decide by June 20
whether to clear the takeover, which will combine the world's
No. 1 and 2 players in mobile roaming services. It did not
detail the concessions in line with its policy.
The Commission opened an investigation into the deal in
December last year, concerned that the merged company would
dwarf its competitors and may lead to higher prices for
consumers.
Syniverse submitted its first package last month. Neither
the Commission nor Syniverse provided details.
People familiar with the matter said the company offered to
divest some of Mach's assets and clients. The Commission
subsequently sought feedback from third parties which said the
offer was not sufficient, they said.
Mach's customers include France Telecom subsidiary
Orange, Spain's Telefonica, Deutsche Telekom
unit T-Mobile, U.S. mobile phone operator Verizon
Communications' joint venture Verizon Wireless, Microsoft
and Dutch airline KLM (part of Air France KLM
).