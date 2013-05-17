Syniverse, Mach deal set to win EU approval - sources

BRIEF-Imperial Metals becomes sole owner of Huckleberry
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
BRUSSELS May 17 EU antitrust regulators will clear a 550-million-euro ($710.44 million) takeover by Syniverse Technologies of competitor Mach after the U.S. telecoms services company offered to divest a chunk of Mach's operations, sources said on Friday.
Syniverse, owned by private equity firm the Carlyle Group , and Luxembourg-based Mach collect customers' roaming data which mobile providers use to determine the wholesale payments they make to each other for roaming services.
The European Commission opened an investigation into the case in December last year, worried that the deal could lead to price increases for customers. The combined company would dwarf its nearest competitors in Europe and elsewhere by a big margin.
Syniverse then proposed to sell a big part of Mach's business in Europe.
"The Commission will give conditional clearance," said one person familiar with the matter.
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July