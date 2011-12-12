版本:
Mark Machin to retire from Goldman Sachs -memo

HONG KONG Dec 12 Mark Machin, Goldman Sachs Asia-Pacific ex-Japan vice chairman, is retiring from the firm after 20 years, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

Machin serves on the board of Goldman Sachs Gao Hua Securities, which is the Wall Street bank's securities joint venture in China.

A Goldman Sachs spokesman in Hong Kong confirmed the content of the memo.

