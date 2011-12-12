UPDATE 1-Goldman's Machin to retire from Asia post - memo

By Denny Thomas and Michael Flaherty

HONG KONG Dec 12 The Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker who was co-head of the firm's Asia investment banking operation for six years is retiring, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Monday, the second senior Asia banker to depart Goldman in the last month.

Mark Machin, whose most recent title was Asia-Pacific ex-Japan vice chairman, is retiring from the firm after 20 years, the memo said. Machin spent the past few years based in Beijing, where he was closely involved with the bank's joint venture Gao Hua Securities. Machin serves on the board of Gao Hua.

Machin relocated to Beijing in March 2009, at a time when Goldman was pushing to improve the Gao Hua securities business.

At the time of his move to mainland China from Hong Kong, Machin was Goldman's co-head of Asia Investment Banking, ex-Japan, with Ravi Sinha.

Sinha retired from the bank in June 2010, and was replaced by Goldman's Southeast Asia Chairman, David Ryan.

Last month, Ryan became the bank's sole president in the region when co-head Yusuf Alireza retired after 19 years.

Machin joined Goldman in 1991 and moved to Asia three years later, becoming partner in 2002.

Bloomberg was first to report Machin's departure. A Goldman Sachs spokesman in Hong Kong confirmed the content of the memo.

Goldman Sachs Gao Hua Securities is a joint venture between Goldman Sachs and Beijing Gao Hua Securities, offering investment banking services to domestic mainland China clients.

Beijing Gao Hua Securities is a domestic Chinese securities brokerage and proprietary trading businesses.