Global machinery makers bank on China rebound in 2013

| TOKYO/BEIJING
TOKYO/BEIJING Oct 30 Heavy equipment makers are
pinning their hopes on a stimulus fuelled rebound in China in
2013, after suffering another bruising quarter as the global
economy slowed faster than expected with little respite seen
before the end of the year.
Japanese excavator maker Komatsu Ltd said on
Tuesday it saw demand in China for construction and mining
equipment falling 40 percent in the last three months of 2012, a
day after Chinese rival Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd
reported a near-60 percent slump in third quarter profits.
"The Chinese machinery sector is experiencing a
bottoming-out period," said Zhang Cheng, an analyst at
Changjiang Securities in Shanghai.
"We expect next year the machinery sector will maintain at
current level or gradually pick up. Two reasons. First, fixed
assets investment next year is expected to be a bit better than
this year. Secondly, the base this year is low."
Global makers of heavy machinery have suffered as the
economy in China, the world's largest construction market, has
lost steam since the second half of 2011. The country's economic
growth rate slowed to 7.4 percent in the last quarter, the
slowest pace in more than three years.
Caterpillar, the world's largest maker of tractors
and diggers, slashed its 2012 forecast last week for the second
time this year, noting that sales in China had slowed in the
third quarter and had yet to improve.
The cautionary note was the latest in a string of comments
from big U.S. manufacturers, including General Electric Co
and Honeywell International Inc, that the
economic recovery remains tenuous and tepid at best.
In Europe, France's Schneider Electric, an
engineering and infrastructure company, also cut its full-year
sales forecast last week, while Sweden's SKF, the
world's top bearings maker and a manufacturing bellwether, said
earlier this month it was cutting production as demand faltered.
LOOKING FOR TURNAROUND
Whilst there have been signs of improvement in some markets
- Caterpillar's third-quarter results were slightly ahead of
forecasts on rebounding sales in the United States - much
attention remains focused on the outlook for China.
Komatsu reported a 14 percent fall in operating profit on
Tuesday, with strong sales in Japan and North America failing to
offset falling demand in China and Indonesia, and it did not see
much improvement in China before the end of the Japanese
financial year, which runs from April to March.
"We do not expect China to grow so much," CFO Mikio
Fujitsuka told reporters.
"If things go well, the revenue for the second half is
likely to be up 10 billion yen ($125 million) from the first
half, while if things go poorly, it could be 10 billion yen
lower than the first half," he added referring to the company's
construction machinery business in China.
Japan's Hitachi Ltd also reported falling profits
on Tuesday, in part due to weaker Chinese demand.
"There's been quite an impact particularly from China on the
construction machinery division," said Executive Vice President
Toyoaki Nakamura.
"My impression is that we are starting to see quite a
(negative) impact from China, quite suddenly on our earnings,
especially on construction machinery and high functional
materials, areas where the immediate market conditions are
quickly reflected on results."
Sany Heavy is bullish about the prospects for a 2013
revival, with the company's president, Xiang Wenbo, telling
Reuters in an interview on Friday he expected the once-a-decade
Communist Party leadership transition that gets under way next
month to usher in a "golden age" of development.
Caterpillar also expects China to ramp up stimulus spending
next year, when it sees Chinese economic growth rebounding to
8.5 percent, although the Illinois-based company does not expect
the global economy to improve until the second half of 2013.
Switzerland's ABB, which makes components for the
oil and gas industry and big infrastructure projects, said last
week it had seen a stabilisation in orders from China in the
third quarter.
France's Schneider also said a decline in sales in China had
stabilised in the quarter just ended, although it remained
cautious about whether the recovery would come in the first or
second half of next year.
"We do not know when it will come. I'm certainly not
pointing to clear evidence that the recovery for China is for
the beginning of 2013," Schneider's finance chief, Emmanuel
Babeau, told a conference call on Thursday.