2011年 10月 4日

MacKay Shields names AllianceBernstein exec as CEO

Oct 3 MacKay Shields LLC has named Jeffrey Phlegar, a 23-year veteran of AllianceBernstein Investments Inc. as its new chief executive.

Most recently Phlegar was the president of special opportunities and advisory services at AllianceBernstein, according to MacKay Shields.

