UPDATE 1-MacKay Shields names AllianceBernstein exec as CEO

Oct 3 MacKay Shields LLC has named Jeffrey Phlegar, a 23-year veteran of AllianceBernstein Investments Inc., as its new chief executive.

Most recently Phlegar was the president of special opportunities and advisory services at AllianceBernstein, according to MacKay Shields.

"Jeff brings to MacKay a wealth of fixed income knowledge along with a strong understanding of the global asset management business," wrote Lucille Protas, acting chief executive officer at MacKay Shields, on the firm's website. MacKay Shields is a $56 billion global fixed income advisory firm and a subsidiary of New York Life Investments.

MacKay Shields former chairman and CEO, Osbert Hood, stepped down March 31.

The Prince Houston Group conducted the search for MacKay Shields.

Phlegar will start later this fall, wrote John Puccio, a spokesman, in an e-mail to Reuters. Protas, who will remain at MacKay as president, will continue as acting CEO until he starts.

Phlegar previously oversaw AllianceBernstein's work with the Treasury Department to manage its Troubled Asset Relief Program Assets.

In 2009, the Treasury Department chose Alliance, along with BlackRock Inc. and Pacific Investment Management Co., to help manage those assets.

Before that, Phlegar was co-head of AllianceBernstein's fixed income division among other roles. In his latest position, he reported directly to David Steyn, chief operating officer at AllianceBernstein.

Michael Canter, the head of the structured asset portfolio management and research at AllianceBernstein, will take over Phlegar's responsibilities working with Treasury. John Akkerman, the head of Alliance's alternatives distribution effort, will take over Phlegar's client responsibilities, said John Meyers, an AllianceBernstein spokesman.

In September, AllianceBernstein announced that its assets under management decreased to $433 billion from $456 billion in August, due to negative investment returns and outflows.

