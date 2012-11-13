New Issue - Mack-Cali Realty sells $250 mln in notes

Nov 13 Mack-Cali Realty LP on Tuesday sold $250 million of notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: MACK-CALI REALTY AMT $250 MLN COUPON 2.5 PCT MATURITY 12/15/2017 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.409 FIRST PAY 06/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 2.265 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/20/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 200 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS