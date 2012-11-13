版本:
New Issue - Mack-Cali Realty sells $250 mln in notes

Nov 13 Mack-Cali Realty LP on Tuesday
sold $250 million of notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: MACK-CALI REALTY

AMT $250 MLN    COUPON 2.5 PCT     MATURITY    12/15/2017   
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.409   FIRST PAY   06/15/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 2.265 PCT    SETTLEMENT  11/20/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 200 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS

