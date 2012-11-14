CORRECTED-New Issue - Mack-Cali Realty sells $250 mln in notes

BRIEF-SolarWorld enters partnership with Bacanora Minerals for lithium mining in ore mountains
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd
(Corrects yield in table) Nov 13 Mack-Cali Realty LP on Tuesday sold $250 million of notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: MACK-CALI REALTY AMT $250 MLN COUPON 2.5 PCT MATURITY 12/15/2017 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.409 FIRST PAY 06/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 2.625 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/20/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 200 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS (Editing by James Dalgleish and Theodore d'Afflisio)
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
MADRID, Feb 21 Spain's Telefonica said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell up to a 40 percent stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius to private equity firm KKR for 1.275 billion euros ($1.35 billion).