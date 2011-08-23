Macquarie's Canada wealth unit snags HSBC advisers

* Poached team manages almost C$224 million in assets
* Macquarie says it has lured 12 HSBC advisers in past yr
* HSBC putting Canadian brokerage up for sale - source
TORONTO, Aug 23 Macquarie Group's (MQG.AX)
Canadian wealth management unit said on Tuesday it has poached
a team of financial advisers that manages almost C$224 million
($226 million) in assets from HSBC's (HSBA.L) Canadian
brokerage in Calgary.
Portfolio manager Nick Twyman, and investment adviser Bryn
Gardener-Evans, along with associate adviser Craig Evans, and
investment services associate Cheryl Cadieux, are the latest of
a dozen advisers that have moved over to Macquarie Private
Wealth from HSBC since 2010, the firm said.
HSBC is undergoing a global restructuring and has put its
Canadian wealth management unit, which has assets of around
C$16 billion, on the market, a source with direct knowledge of
the talks told Reuters on Monday. [ID:nN1E77L0G4]
Although no suitors have formally been named, Macquarie is
one of a number of firms that industry insiders have said may
take a look. Others include National Bank of Canada (NA.TO),
Richardson GMP, Canaccord (CF.TO) Genuity, and Desjardins
Group.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Peter Galloway)