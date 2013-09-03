Macquarie U.S. unit fined for client money error

| WASHINGTON, Sept 3
A unit of Australia's
Macquarie Group Ltd was fined $150,000 for not holding
enough cash from clients trading futures in separate accounts,
the U.S. derivatives regulator said on Tuesday.
Macquarie discovered a $36.6 million deficiency in accounts
to back up customer funds on Oct. 15, 2012, the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission said. Macquarie immediately notified
the agency, as well as the National Futures Association, the
self-regulatory body the CFTC has delegated for day-to-day
supervision of the industry.
While Macquarie had sufficient funds during the incident, it
did not hold them in the proper accounts, the CFTC said.
The glitch happened when the IntercontinentalExchange Inc
changed the nature of swap contracts to futures
contracts, which also meant a change in the type of accounts
where client assets were held.
The CFTC is working on tougher rules after substantial
customer funds went missing when two futures brokerage, MF
Global and Peregrine, collapsed in 2011.
Macquarie did not have an immediate comment.