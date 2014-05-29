Macquarie's U.S. equity capital markets head departs -sources

May 29 The head of U.S. equity capital markets
at Macquarie Group Ltd, the Australian bank which has
been expanding in the United States, left last week, according
to people familiar with the matter.
The reasons for the departure of the executive, Tim Gould,
could not immediately be learned. The people were not authorized
to speak on the record. Gould did not return a call seeking
comment and a representative for Macquarie declined to comment.
Gould spent 20 years at Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc and
joined Macquarie in 2008.
Macquarie's equity capital markets practice in New York is
part of the bank's financial products division, which is run by
Stephen Mehos.
The Americas region contributed the most to the firm's
operating income, according to Macquarie's most recent earnings
statement. Macquarie has been on a spree of acquisitions in the
U.S. including the purchase of investment bank Fox-Pitt Kelton
Cochran Caronia Waller LLC in 2009.
(Reporting By Mike Stone in New York; Editing by Grant McCool)