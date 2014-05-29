Macquarie's U.S. equity capital markets head departs -sources

May 29 The head of U.S. equity capital markets at Macquarie Group Ltd, the Australian bank which has been expanding in the United States, left last week, according to people familiar with the matter.

The reasons for the departure of the executive, Tim Gould, could not immediately be learned. The people were not authorized to speak on the record. Gould did not return a call seeking comment and a representative for Macquarie declined to comment.

Gould spent 20 years at Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc and joined Macquarie in 2008.

Macquarie's equity capital markets practice in New York is part of the bank's financial products division, which is run by Stephen Mehos.

The Americas region contributed the most to the firm's operating income, according to Macquarie's most recent earnings statement. Macquarie has been on a spree of acquisitions in the U.S. including the purchase of investment bank Fox-Pitt Kelton Cochran Caronia Waller LLC in 2009. (Reporting By Mike Stone in New York; Editing by Grant McCool)