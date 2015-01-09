Macquarie in exclusive talks to buy jets from lessor AWAS for more than $4 bln -sources

| SINGAPORE/NEW YORK
SINGAPORE/NEW YORK Jan 9 Australian bank
Macquarie Group Ltd's aircraft leasing subsidiary is in
exclusive talks to buy a portfolio of new planes from
Dublin-based lessor AWAS for more than $4 billion, according to
people familiar with the matter.
Macquarie AirFinance is negotiating a deal for just under
100 newly built and on-order aircraft being sold by AWAS, the
people said. Macquarie is working to finalise an agreement
before the end of January, they said, asking not to be named
because the matter was confidential.
Asia has become the world's fastest-growing aviation market
as airlines seek to tap into the rising spending power of the
region's travellers, attracting the attention of aircraft
lessors and manufacturers.
Macquarie declined to comment.
Reuters reported in September that other suitors for the
AWAS aircraft portfolio were Japanese firms Orix Corp
and SMBC Aviation Capital, owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
Group Inc's. Hong Kong Aviation Capital, which is owned
by China's HNA Group, and Bohai Leasing Co. Ltd,
were also in the hunt.
AWAS, one of the world's biggest aircraft lessors, is owned
by British private equity firm Terra Firma Capital Partners Ltd
and has more than 300 planes on lease to over 110
airlines. AWAS and Terra Firma both declined to comment.
(Additional reporting by Mike Stone in NEW YORK; Editing by
Kenneth Maxwell)