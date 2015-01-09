UPDATE 1-Macquarie in exclusive talks to buy planes from lessor AWAS for more than $4 bln -sources

(Adds industry comment and context)
By Anshuman Daga and Soyoung Kim
SINGAPORE/NEW YORK Jan 9 Australian bank
Macquarie Group Ltd's aircraft leasing subsidiary is in
exclusive talks to buy a portfolio of new planes from
Dublin-based lessor AWAS for more than $4 billion, according to
people familiar with the matter.
Macquarie AirFinance is negotiating a deal for just under
100 newly built and on-order aircraft being sold by AWAS, the
people said. Macquarie is working to finalise an agreement
before the end of January, they said, asking not to be named
because the matter was confidential.
Asia has become the world's fastest-growing aviation market
as airlines seek to tap into the rising spending power of the
region's travellers. New carriers are increasingly looking to
rent planes from the leasing industry, estimated to have
aircraft portfolios worth $200 billion, while lessors have been
drawn to the sector's strong returns.
Macquarie declined to comment.
Reuters reported in September that other suitors for the
AWAS aircraft portfolio were Japanese firms Orix Corp
and SMBC Aviation Capital, owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
Group Inc's. Hong Kong Aviation Capital, which is owned
by China's HNA Group, and Bohai Leasing Co. Ltd,
were also in the hunt.
A person with knowledge of the deal said that Orix pulled
out from the race because it only wanted to buy some sets of
assets. A spokesman for Orix declined to comment on Friday.
Asian tycoon Li Ka-shing's Cheung Kong Holdings Ltd
, said in August that it was in preliminary stages in
considering the acquisition. It then agreed to buy stakes worth
$2 billion in aircraft from other lessors.
AWAS, one of the world's biggest aircraft lessors, is owned
by British private equity firm Terra Firma Capital Partners Ltd
and has more than 300 planes on lease to over 110
airlines. AWAS and Terra Firma both declined to comment.
Last year, Terra Firma hired Goldman Sachs and
Deutsche Bank to explore exit options for AWAS, and
launched a process designed to sell newer aircraft for around $5
billion.
The firm is exploring options, including an initial public
offering, for the remaining portfolio of older planes that could
be worth around $8 billion, Reuters previously reported.
(Additional reporting by Mike Stone in NEW YORK and Emi Emoto
in TOKYO; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)