Australia's Macquarie sells life insurance business to Zurich

UPDATE 4-HSBC, UBS to shift 1,000 jobs each from UK in Brexit blow to London
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Adds detail of Goldman reported move, Lloyds subsidiary)
SYDNEY, March 4 Macquarie Group on Friday said it has entered into an agreement to sell its life insurance business to Zurich Australia Ltd.
The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to be completed in the second half of 2016, Macquarie said in a statement. It did not disclose the terms of the transaction but said it was "not material" to the group.
"The sale of the business reflects the need for significant scale in the capital intensive life insurance industry in order to drive appropriate returns," Greg Ward, head of Macquarie's Banking and Financial Services Group, said in a statement.
At 0233 GMT, Macquarie shares were up 1 percent in a flat Australian market. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Adds detail of Goldman reported move, Lloyds subsidiary)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 China and the United States are not about to be drawn into a trade war, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Credit Suisse has formally agreed to pay $5.3 billion to settle with U.S. authorities over claims it misled investors in residential mortgage-backed securities it sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.