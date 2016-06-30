UPDATE 2-Macquarie, Orion quit metals warehousing after 3 years - source

(Adds details on sale throughout, background and context)
NEW YORK, June 30 Australia's Macquarie Group
Ltd and Orion Mine Finance have sold their stakes in
the small British metal warehousing company, Scale Distribution,
a source said on Thursday, the latest firms to quit the business
as regulation crimps profits.
The sale ends a three-year foray into the lucrative storage
business, highlighting how tougher regulatory oversight and
sweeping rule changes by the London Metal Exchange have made it
harder for warehouses to capture the fat profits that lured
merchants and banks like Glencore, Goldman Sachs Group
Inc into storage in 2010.
Dave Day, a minority shareholder and founder of the company,
will retain the company's storage sheds in Britain and the
company name, the source familiar with the situation said.
A company called Metal Ox Warehousing is running some of
Scale's U.S. warehouses, the source said. The company is
approved to store aluminum and zinc in the CME's network.
The buyer is not known.
Macquarie declined to comment and Orion did not respond to
requests for comment.
Three executives from the two companies have left the board
of Scale, according to a filing with Companies House, the United
Kingdom's business registry, on Thursday.
They are Paul Plewman at Macquarie, Oskar Lewnowski, who
founded Orion, a mining fund spun off from metals hedge fund Red
Kite and another Orion executive Peter Rozenauers.
For Macquarie, the retreat comes as the bank has sought to
beef up its presence in commodities trading in recent years,
unencumbered by the tighter regulations that have forced U.S.
rivals like JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley to
exit from the volatile and lucrative market.
The sale comes a month after Scale pulled out of offering
storage in the LME's vast network, the world's biggest base
metals market. Trafigura exited base metal storage business last
August.
New LME rules aimed at placating years-long criticism over
long wait times to take delivery of metal have made it harder
for warehouses to reap hefty margins.
Scale expanded from having just one location in Liverpool,
England into the United States after being bought by the bank
and the fund in 2013.
But it is still tiny compared with its bigger rivals like
Glencore's Pacorini and independent C Steinweg.
According to 2014 results, the most up-to-date accounts
available, shareholders' funds totaled 630,914 sterling, almost
double a year earlier.
