MOVES-Macquarie hires two bankers from Credit Suisse -sources

May 23 Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd
has hired Credit Suisse Group AG U.S. investment
bankers Sam Shah and Raghu Velamati to focus on the education
and business services sectors, people familiar with the matter
said on Monday.
Shah, who was a managing director at Credit Suisse, and
Velamati, who was a director, will join Macquarie's technology,
media and telecommunications (TMT) investment banking group as
managing directors in Chicago in August, the people added.
The sources asked not to be identified because the hires
have not been publicly announced. Credit Suisse and Macquarie
declined to comment.
Shah had been at Credit Suisse since 2006, while Velamati
had been with the bank since 2008, according to their LinkedIn
profiles. The two bankers have worked on deals in the education
sector, such as the sale of Apollo Education Group Inc,
the owner of the University of Phoenix, to a group of private
equity firms that included Vistria Group LLC, Apollo Global
Management LLC and Najafi Companies. They also helped
advise Nord Anglia Education Inc on their initial
public offering in 2014.
At Macquarie, they will have a broader focus on companies
offering technology-enabled services, which has become an active
area in dealmaking for private equity firms, the people added.
Credit Suisse has seen several technology bankers depart
this month. Last week, five senior investment bankers left for
Jefferies LLC, a unit of Leucadia National Corp. [ID:
nL2N18F012]
The latest hires come after Macquarie decided in April to
shed close to 15 percent of its U.S. investment banking
workforce..
Macquarie's TMT group advised Emerging Markets
Communications, a satellite communications firm, and its private
equity owner on its $550 million sale to Global Eagle
Entertainment earlier this month.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York and Liana B. Baker
