MOVES-Macquarie hires Dipesh Patel from Espirito Santo Investment Bank

Sept 26 Australia's top investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd said it appointed Dipesh Patel as head of cash equities Europe, effective Dec. 1.

Patel will replace Julian Wentzel, who quit due to personal reasons, Macquarie said.

He will be responsible for management, operational development, strategy and effectiveness of Macquarie Securities Group in Europe.

Patel joins from Espirito Santo Investment Bank, where he was head of equities EMEA.

He has also worked at Execution Noble Ltd, Merrill Lynch SA and Dresdner Kleinwort Benson. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)