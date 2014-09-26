版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 26日 星期五 21:43 BJT

MOVES-Macquarie hires Dipesh Patel from Espirito Santo Investment Bank

Sept 26 Australia's top investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd said it appointed Dipesh Patel as head of cash equities Europe, effective Dec. 1.

Patel will replace Julian Wentzel, who quit due to personal reasons, Macquarie said.

He will be responsible for management, operational development, strategy and effectiveness of Macquarie Securities Group in Europe.

Patel joins from Espirito Santo Investment Bank, where he was head of equities EMEA.

He has also worked at Execution Noble Ltd, Merrill Lynch SA and Dresdner Kleinwort Benson. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐