MOVES-Macquarie hires Guido Musso, Davide Alessandrini from Citi

BRIEF-US Foods Holding files 30 mln share offering by selling stockholders
* Files for offering of up to 30.0 million shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2jHVwQ7 Further company coverage:
Sept 1 Australian holding company Macquarie Group Ltd's asset management business, Macquarie Specialised Investment Solutions (MSIS), appointed Guido Musso as managing director and Davide Alessandrini as director.
Musso and Alessandrini will set up a new business, headquartered in London, that will arrange Export Credit Agency (ECA) financing for new ship builds.
Both of them join from Citigroup Inc, where Musso was global head of shipping and offshore, export and agency finance division and Alessandrini was with client and ECA relationship development in Asia. (Reporting by Manish Parashar)
* Company is reviewing possible strategic alternatives for business
* Goldman Sachs Group - effective as of March 1, Sarah Smith, current controller, chief accounting officer will become EVP and global head of compliance