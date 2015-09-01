MOVES-Macquarie hires Guido Musso, Davide Alessandrini from Citi

Sept 1 Australian holding company Macquarie Group Ltd's asset management business, Macquarie Specialised Investment Solutions (MSIS), appointed Guido Musso as managing director and Davide Alessandrini as director.

Musso and Alessandrini will set up a new business, headquartered in London, that will arrange Export Credit Agency (ECA) financing for new ship builds.

Both of them join from Citigroup Inc, where Musso was global head of shipping and offshore, export and agency finance division and Alessandrini was with client and ECA relationship development in Asia. (Reporting by Manish Parashar)