MOVES-Delaware Investments names John Leonard head of equities

BRIEF-Orbite provides corporate update
* Orbite technologies inc says on may 23, company filed a motion seeking, namely, extension of stay period
March 7 Asset manager Delaware Investments, a unit of Macquarie Group Ltd, named John Leonard head of equities.
Leonard, who is a member of the global management committee led by Ben Bruck, will be based in Philadelphia.
Before joining the firm, Leonard was with UBS Global Asset Management, a part of UBS Group AG.
Delaware Investments had $167.2 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 31. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)
NEW YORK, May 24 Faced with this summer's partial shutdown of New York's Pennsylvania Station due to track repairs, some employers in the largest U.S. city are scrambling to come up with "Plan B" offerings to allow their suburb-dwelling staff to avoid the largely shuttered transit hub.
* Canaccord Genuity group -does not intend to exercise right to redeem cumulative 5-year rate reset first preferred shares, series c on june 30, 2017