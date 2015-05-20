MOVES-Macquarie Capital makes two senior appointments

May 20 Macquarie Capital, the corporate advisory, principal investing and capital markets arm of Macquarie Group Ltd, said it appointed Michael Barrish and Jeff Abt as managing directors in its U.S. debt capital markets group.

Barrish joined Macquarie from RBC Capital Markets, where he led new business origination, structuring and execution for corporations.

Abt joined from JPMorgan, where he was a managing director in leveraged capital markets.

