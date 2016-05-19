版本:
MOVES-Macquarie names Morten Arntzen senior shipping industry advisor

May 19 Macquarie Specialised Investment Solutions (MSIS), a part of Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd , appointed Morten Arntzen as senior shipping industry adviser.

Arntzen, who would be based out of the United States, is currently the executive chairman of chemical tanker operator Team Tankers International Ltd. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)

