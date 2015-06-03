MOVES-Macquarie Capital appoints Scott Bruckner to TMT practice

June 3 Macquarie Capital named Scott Bruckner as
senior managing director in its U.S. technology, media and
telecom group in New York, effective immediately.
He joins from Perella Weinberg Partners, where he led the
global technology banking group and built a global team across
North America and Europe, Macquarie Capital said on Wednesday.
Brucker, who has more than 20 years of investment banking
experience, also worked at Morgan Stanley for 10 years.
Macquarie Capital is the corporate advisory, principal
investing and capital markets arm of Macquarie Group.
(Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)