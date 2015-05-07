Australia's Macquarie Group annual profit jumps 27 pct, tops guidance

BRIEF-Alaska Airlines begins seasonal flights between Philadelphia and Portland
* Is inaugurating seasonal flights from Philadelphia to Portland, Oregon starting May 22, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY May 7 Macquarie Group, Australia's top investment bank, on Friday posted its best annual profit since the 2008 global financial crisis, led by growth in its annuity-style businesses as well as commodities trading and foreign exchange units.
Net profit jumped 27 percent to A$1.6 billion for the year to March 31 compared with A$1.27 billion a year ago and topped analysts' consensus forecast of A$1.5 billion.
The bank in February had forecast a net profit increase at the upper end of the 10- to 20-percent range.
The results will give investors confidence in Macquarie's strategy of "de-risking" from its traditional investment banking operations and focusing on more stable returns from activities such as retail banking and annuity-style businesses.
Macquarie also unveiled a final dividend of A$2 each, taking the full year dividend to A$3.3 a share, up 27 percent from a year ago. (Reporting by Swati Pandey, editing by G Crosse)
* Tesco corp -on april 4, 2017, management increased by 3 percent base salaries of usa, canada employees impacted by successive compensation reductions in 2015
* Meritage Homes announces pricing of 5.125% senior unsecured notes due 2027