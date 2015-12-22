UPDATE 1-Macquarie hires BAML to run sale of gas grid Thyssengas-sources

* Enterprise value seen at 500-600 mln eur -sources

* Teasers to be sent out in February -source

* Thyssengas operates 4,200 km network (Adds details on asset, context)

By Christoph Steitz and Arno Schuetze

FRANKFURT, Dec 22 Australia's Macquarie has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch to run the sale of German gas grid Thyssengas, two people familiar with the matter said, in a deal that could value the asset at up to 600 million euros ($656 million).

Teasers for Thyssengas, which Macquarie acquired from German utility RWE in 2011, will be sent out in February, with first bids expected before Easter, one of the people said.

Macquarie and Bank of America Merrill Lynch declined to comment.

Thyssengas, which operates a 4,200 kilometre underground network and employs 270 staff, transports up to 10 billion cubic metres of natural gas annually. The sources put the asset's enterprise value, which includes debt, at 500-600 million euros.

Macquarie has emerged as one of the most active and successful energy infrastructure investors in Europe, having acquired everything from power and gas networks to stakes in wind farms in recent years.

The rush on regulated power and gas grids, prized assets due to their guaranteed returns amid ultra-low interest rates, has driven up valuation to a point where it makes sense for investors to sell, one of the sources said.

As in previous deals in the sector, Thyssengas is expected to attract interest from mid-sized infrastructure investors as well as insurers looking for safe and stable returns, including Allianz and Munich Re, the people said.

($1 = 0.9142 euros) (Editing by Kirsti Knolle and Maria Sheahan)