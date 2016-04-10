RPT-LPC: Macquarie top in U.S. leveraged buyout league table reshuffle

(Repeat story published last week)
By Jonathan Schwarzberg and Leela Parker
NEW YORK, April 8 Macquarie Group made its debut
as the top bookrunner of loans backing U.S. private equity
buyouts in the first quarter league tables, as banks that
traditionally dominate the league tables and non-banks such as
Jefferies, fell back as intense market volatility and regulation
designed to curb risky lending continues to reshape the market.
Macquarie topped the U.S. buyout bookrunner quarterly league
table for the first time, up from 12th position in 2015, in a
quiet first quarter, as lenders focused on selling deals that
were stuck in the market late last year rather than underwriting
new loans.
"Our market presence continues to increase and we expect to
be in our fair share of deals going forward. We continue to be
very selective," said Michael Silverton, head of Macquarie
Capital for the United States and Latin America.
Commercial banks with big balance sheets generally fared
better and took market share in 2016 from investment banks and
non-banks such as Jefferies, which are not fettered by
regulators' Leveraged Lending Guidance that was designed to
limit lending for highly leveraged deals.
Jefferies tumbled to 19th place in the first quarter from
second place in 2015. The firm topped the buyout league tables
in the second quarter of 2015, but fell to eighth place in the
fourth quarter as it struggled to sell hung deals, along with
other arranging banks, including a $1.5 billion loan backing
department store BELK's buyout.
Banks with big balance sheets were better able to weather
global market volatility in late 2015 as investors retreated
from risk amid concerns about the effects of oil prices and
China's economic slowdown.
Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Barclays took second, third and
fourth places, respectively, in the first quarter. Barclays was
the top buyout loan arranger in 2015. Morgan Stanley was in
fifth place in the first quarter, despite being caught on
several hung deals including Veritas.
Leveraged loan specialists Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and
RBC fell out of the top five in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank
plummeted to 22nd place, RBC was down to 12th position and
Credit Suisse sank to eighth.
Credit Suisse was also hampered by several deals that the
bank was forced to sell at steep discounts including a $635
million term loan B and a $275 million term loan A backing drug
company Lannett's acquisition of Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals
in November, that it underwrote with RBC and sold with discounts
of 90 and 92.5, respectively.
SLOW FIRST QUARTER
Middle market specialist Macquarie is not subject to the
leveraged lending guidelines and was able to profit from the
disruption at the top end of the market as buyout lending fell
29 percent from the fourth quarter to $112 billion and arrangers
struggled to syndicate large LBO loans.
The firm is a relative newcomer to leveraged lending and has
rapidly built a position as a strong midcap lender. Macquarie
also managed to pass on some of the painful deals that
constrained arranging banks' balance sheets including Kraton
Polymers' acquisition of Arizona Chemicals.
"We started building out our leveraged finance business six
years ago from scratch, and it took us some time to build the
relationships," Silverton said. "In addition to our core
advisory expertise, we have been working with clients across
DCM, ECM and our principal transactions team, which has helped
to solidify these relationships."
While Macquarie was not the top 'lead left' bank on any
large first quarter deals, it consistently took lead arranger
positions on buyout financings for retailer Petco Animal
Supplies, technology companies SolarWinds and Solera, and
healthcare analytics provider MedAssets, which allowed it to
gain market share.
"Macquarie has undoubtedly been taking advantage of the
whole leverage lending guidance/regulated bank dynamic to seize
their position and put their balance sheet to work without
leading deals," said a lawyer who focuses on leveraged buyouts.
Jefferies was an underwriter on the hung deals for Veritas
and BELK, which was sold at a discount of 89, as well as an $820
million loan backing the buyout of clothing company FULLBEAUTY,
which was sold at a discount of 93. The firm posted a loss of
$167 million in its first fiscal quarter 2016, which ended
February 29.
"New issue equity and leveraged finance capital markets were
virtually closed throughout January and February, which resulted
in many of our potential Investment Banking capital markets
transactions being postponed until some stability returns to
markets." said Jefferies Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Richard Handler in the Jefferies first quarter earnings report
on March 15.
The firm also said in the earnings report that it marked two
loans down by $38 million in the first quarter that were closed
by Jefferies Finance.
Despite taking some hits, Jefferies is still doing deals and
is looking to bounce back in 2016 and said that the U.S.
leveraged loan market is showing signs of strength again.
"After a slow start to the year, leveraged finance activity
is picking up and Jefferies is broadly active with our clients,
including leading Surgery Partners' $400 million senior
unsecured notes offering which we completed last week," Jim
Walsh, global head of leveraged finance at Jefferies, said.
