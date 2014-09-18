Macquarie's Mexico REIT raises $367 million in secondary share offer

MEXICO CITY, Sept 18 The Mexican Real Estate
Investment Trust (REIT) of Australian investment bank Macquarie
Group raised 4.865 billion pesos ($367 million) in a secondary
offer of tradable certificates, the Mexican stock exchange said
on Thursday.
Macquarie Mexico Real Estate Management SAB de CV's
sold 65 percent of the new certificates to
foreign investors and 35 percent to local players, the exchange
said in a statement.
The offer priced at 23.50 pesos per certificate, the
exchange said, compared with around 23.59 pesos in trading on
Thursday. The certificates have shed about 10 percent since the
follow-on was announced in late August.
The investment trusts, known in Mexico as "fibras," issue
certificates that function much like shares on the local stock
exchange and allow investors to participate in Mexico's property
market without owning buildings.
REITs have become a popular financial instrument in Latin
America's second-biggest economy because they can provide
cheaper funding than the residential and commercial mortgage
markets and stable returns to investors.
Fibra Macquarie, which went public in 2012 and has a focus
on industrial and office compounds, wants to use proceeds from
the follow-on offering to cut debt and buy more property.
(1 US dollar = 13.2487 Mexican peso)
