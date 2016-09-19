MOVES-Macquarie Investment names head of German wholesale distribution

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 19 Macquarie Investment Management, part of the asset management arm of Macquarie Group, named Markus Rottler head of distribution for the German professional buyer market.
Rottler has 12 years of asset management experience, the last five of which were at investment manager Columbia Threadneedle, Macquarie Investment Management said. (Reporting by John Benny; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.