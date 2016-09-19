版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 20日 星期二 00:24 BJT

MOVES-Macquarie Investment names head of German wholesale distribution

Sept 19 Macquarie Investment Management, part of the asset management arm of Macquarie Group, named Markus Rottler head of distribution for the German professional buyer market.

Rottler has 12 years of asset management experience, the last five of which were at investment manager Columbia Threadneedle, Macquarie Investment Management said. (Reporting by John Benny; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐