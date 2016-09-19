MOVES-Macquarie Investment names head of German wholesale distribution

Sept 19 Macquarie Investment Management, part of the asset management arm of Macquarie Group, named Markus Rottler head of distribution for the German professional buyer market.

Rottler has 12 years of asset management experience, the last five of which were at investment manager Columbia Threadneedle, Macquarie Investment Management said. (Reporting by John Benny; Editing by Savio D'Souza)