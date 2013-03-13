Former Morgan Stanley M&A chief joins Macquarie

NEW YORK, March 13 Brian Sauvigne, who was
responsible for Morgan Stanley's global corporate mergers
and acquisitions strategy, has joined Macquarie Capital
as an investment banker, advising private equity firms on deals.
Sauvigne, most recently head of corporate development at
Morgan Stanley, was hired by Macquarie as a managing director in
its financial sponsors group in New York, the Australian bank
said in a statement on Wednesday.
A Columbia University and Harvard Business School graduate,
Sauvigne started his career as an M&A analyst at Lazard Freres &
Co and worked as a consultant for two years at McKinsey & Co. He
then worked as an investment banker at Morgan Stanley for about
eight years before being promoted to head of corporate
development, a role he kept for only one year.
He has worked at Morgan Stanley's financial sponsors group
and was involved in a number of equity, debt, and mergers and
acquisition transactions, Macquarie said.