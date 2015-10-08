版本:
MOVES-Macquarie Securities names Iain Reid as head of European oil, gas research

Oct 8 Macquarie Securities, unit of Australian investment bank Macquarie Group, named Iain Reid as head of European oil and gas research.

Reid, will be based in London, and joins from Bank of Montreal where he was managing director, global integrated oil analyst. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

