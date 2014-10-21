Going nuclear: Australia's Macquarie buys Deutsche uranium book -source

* Australian bank continues push into commodities trading
* Deal includes uranium stockpiles valued at around $200 mln
By David Sheppard
LONDON, Oct 21 Australian investment bank
Macquarie Group has bought Deutsche Bank's uranium
book, a source familiar with the matter said, as the
increasingly commodities-focused lender pushes deeper into
global energy trading.
The deal includes Deutsche's long-term trading contracts and
stockpiles of low-grade uranium yellowcake, which were valued at
the end of last year at around $200 million.
Industry experts say they comprise enough uranium to fuel
around 10 average-sized nuclear power plants for 12-18 months.
The source said the deal was completed late this summer, but
did not reveal how much it was worth.
Macquarie has been growing its global energy business and is
now seen as a top-five player amongst banks in raw materials
trading, with the Australian firm expanding even as rivals
retreat in the face of tighter regulations and lower margins.
The Australian bank previously looked at buying Goldman
Sachs' uranium trading business at the beginning of this
year, sources said, but that deal appears to have fallen by the
wayside. Goldman was the only other investment bank known to
trade uranium in early 2014.
A spokeswoman for Macquarie in London declined any comment.
In the 12 months to March, Macquarie earned A$1.1 billion
($970 million) in net income from commodities trading,
propelling it into the big leagues of much-larger American
rivals who have long dominated the sector.
The top 10 banks tracked by British consulting company
Coalition (not including Macquarie) together made $4.5 billion
trading commodities in 2013, a report from the firm said earlier
this year, down from more than triple that in 2008.
Walter Pye, who heads up Macquarie's fixed-income, currency
and commodities division for the Americas, has described its
natural resource trading operations as like a "commodity company
within a bank".
For a bank that has financed a large part of Australia's
natural resources boom over the last decade, including uranium
miners, the trading operation is seen by some as a good fit.
While prices of yellowcake - known as U308 UX-U3O8-SPT in
the industry - have declined markedly since the Fukushima
disaster in Japan, hitting a nine-year low of $28 a pound in
June, they have rallied by around 25 percent since then.
Macquarie's own mining and metals analysts have cautioned,
however, that the price jump may not last, with oversupply still
dominating a market that traded closer to $70 a pound before
Fukushima sharply curbed demand in early 2011.
Deutsche announced it was largely exiting commodity trading
in December, with Citigroup Inc buying most of its energy
and metals book.
URANIUM SUPERPOWER
Australia's uranium reserves are the world's largest,
according to the World Nuclear Association (WNA), accounting for
almost a third of known global deposits. New mines are planned,
the WNA said in an updated country profile this month.
The country's existing three mines produced 7,488 tonnes of
U3O8 last year, making it the world's third-largest uranium
producer after Kazakhstan and Canada.
About 80 percent of global uranium supplies are traded via
long-term contracts between producers and utilities, but around
20 percent of deals are done in the spot market, which sets the
marginal price, according to the WNA.
Goldman and Deutsche entered the uranium market in 2009, when
tightening supplies threatened to send prices soaring before
Fukushima. They would grow to handle almost a third of all
uranium trades in the spot market, according to sources.
Market participants say yellowcake trading is safe, with
banks taking no risk in transporting the radioactive material,
only taking title to the yellowcake once it is in secure storage
facilities.
Trading firms hold uranium stockpiles in warehouses
specially licensed to store the fuel, like U.S. conglomerate
Honeywell International Inc's ConverDyn facility in
Illinois; Cameco's Port Hope facility in Ontario; and
Areva SA's facility in France.
($1 = 1.1331 Australian dollar)
