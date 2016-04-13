Macquarie lays off 15 pct of U.S. investment banking group -sources

| April 13
April 13 Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd
shed close to 15 percent of its U.S. investment banking
workforce this month to replenish its ranks with star performers
in North America, according to people familiar with the matter.
The action comes as other international banks reconsider
their U.S. investment banking strategy. Earlier this week,
Japan's Nomura Holdings Inc, for example, laid off more
than two-thirds of the bankers working at its leveraged buyouts
group.
Like Nomura, Macquarie has focused in the last few years on
advising on and financing private equity deals, as a way to gain
investment banking market share with corporate America. But most
of the layoffs at Macquarie, which were announced internally
earlier this month, targeted industry coverage rather than
leveraged buyout bankers.
The job cuts came as Macquarie merged several industry
groups in its investment banking division, the people said on
Wednesday.
The industrials group was disbanded and some chemicals
bankers joined the infrastructure team, the people said. The
consumer group was merged with the gaming and leisure group,
while the healthcare services information technology group was
absorbed by the technology, media and telecommunications group,
the people said.
In total, Macquarie's U.S. investment banking division will
continue to employ more than 200 staff, the people said, asking
not to be identified because the layoffs have not been announced
publicly. A Macquarie spokesman declined to comment.
Macquarie is also looking to hire investment bankers with
strong sector expertise who have carved out niches for
themselves, the people said. An example would be David Berman,
who joined Macquarie in 2011 covering gaming, lodging and
leisure, the people added.
Jorge Mora, who heads Macquarie's financial sponsor
coverage, has also taken on origination, working with the
industry groups to attract top bankers and deals, the people
said.
Macquarie made its debut as the top bookrunner of loans
backing U.S. private equity buyouts in the league tables for the
first quarter of 2016, as intense market volatility and
regulation designed to curb risky lending weighed on traditional
lenders.
Many of Macquarie's competitors suffered from "hung" debt
deals last year, which they struggled to syndicate. But the
Australian bank made money on most of the deals it chose to
underwrite, according to the sources.
Because of its foreign funding base, Macquarie is also
exempt from U.S. regulations introduced in 2013 to curb the
issuance of junk-related loans
Macquarie continues to turn down many deals and focuses
primarily on the so-called U.S. middle-market, where
transactions are smaller than $5 billion, the people said. For
example, Macquarie last year refused to finance Dell Inc's $67
billion acquisition of EMC Corp because its
participation in the debt package would have been relatively
small, the people added.
